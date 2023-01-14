BGPD recruits new officers to apply before the Jan. 25th deadline

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadline to apply for Bowling Green Police Department’s next academy class is just 12 days away.

“What we look for at the Bowling Green Police Department is just people with character. Good people that want to go out and make a difference in their community,” said Bowling Green police officer, Sergeant Brad Hogue.

Applications can be submitted up until Jan. 25 through joinbgky.org.

“We hire year-round, it’s an ongoing basis, we need quality people,” said Hogue.

Those who have already applied for, or are interested in applying, are encouraged to visit their open house on Jan. 17. at 911 Kentucky St. from 5 p.m. to around 7 p.m.

“People that have applied, we recommend them to come. If you’ve ever thought about public service, if you’ve ever had an interest in public service, stop by and talk to us. See what all we have to offer,” said Hogue.

People who attend will go through various activities to help get them accustomed to police duties.

“They’re going to go through the training, they’re gonna get out they’re going to answer calls, they’re gonna wear this uniform, drive a black and white police car, investigate crimes and write traffic tickets,” said Hogue.

After the application process is finished, applicants will be expected to pass a physical test.

“They’re going to do the bench press, they’re going to do push-ups, they’re going to do sit-ups, they have to run a mile and a half and they have to run 300 meters in a certain amount of time,” said Hogue.

Sergeant Hogue says there are many opportunities for officers, once they get some experience.

“They have the opportunity to apply for specialized units, such as the hostage negotiation team, the CRT team, which is also known as the SWAT team, and the advanced crime scene. We have a drone team, we have a peer support team, we have a detective division. There’s just a lot of opportunities for people,” said Hogue.

The options for potential police officers have expanded, since last month when the Bowling Green City Commission voted to repeal the ‘57 Rule,’ which forces an early retirement for police officers and firefighters.

“It creates an opportunity for people that in the past, they might felt that they’re too old to be a police officer or that that they kind of aged out of the system. It just creates an opportunity for everybody to come out and have the opportunity to serve,” said Hogue.

Sergeant Hogue says that by serving your city, there is almost always a chance to make a positive impact within your community.

