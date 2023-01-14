Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years.

Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities and rapid industrial growth along the I-65 corridor, as well as a comparatively low cost of living.

Peterson said, “We talk a lot about the new battery factory, Envision, but we have a lot of other factories announced or being built, so there’s just huge demand in Bowling Green and Warren County, really along that entire I-65 corridor, it’s just exploding.”

As the population continues to rise, Peterson also says there are always challenges that come with new opportunities. He believes that the most prevalent of these issues will be housing and transportation.

“It’s a really hard balance when you have this much growth, especially when you know it’s fixing to be accelerated. Sometimes we don’t realize, in this community, how big we’re becoming or how big we’ve become. Our population doubles every twenty or so years, and that, we think, will accelerate some. We’ve gotta figure out where to put 30,000 or so new households over the next 20 to 30 years,” said Peterson.

Peterson also says that the best method of planning for the incoming surge in residents is to work together with fellow community planning commissions, as well as officials with the State of Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.