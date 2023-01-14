Cold and sunny weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, light rain and snow showers will continue in the overnight hours with temperatures dipping down into the lower 30s. Saturday, will start off cloudy but those clouds will quickly start to roll out and skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Expect a high near 44 tomorrow and low in the lower 20s.

Clouds will slowly move out by the afternoon! (WBKO)

Sunday will start of cloudy and cold. The cold does not stick around long, Sunday afternoon readings in the mid 50s! Along with warmer temperatures comes another round of rain showers. MLK day on Monday there is going to be multiple rounds of showers throughout the day. Grab that rain gear if you’re headed out the door. Temperatures are looking great though, expect a high near 57 on Monday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 44. Low 24. Winds NW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 52. Low 36. Winds SE at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 57. Low 49. Winds S at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1907)

Record Low: -12 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 2.11″ (+0.60″)

Yearly Precip: 2.11″ (+0.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

