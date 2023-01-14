Courtside 1-13-23: Rivalry Week One

Courtside 2022-2023
Courtside 2022-2023(wbko)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Friday the 13th and we had some scary good rivalry matchups all across the board for SOKY high school hoops.

Girls’ Scores

Courtside 1/13/23 - Lady Dragons vs Lady Purples

Final

Warren Central 15

Bowling Green 62

The Barren County Trojanettes def. Glasgow Lady Scotties, 58-32

Final

Barren County 58

Glasgow 32

Courtside 1-13-23: Lady Gators vs Lady Spartans

Final

Greenwood 43

South Warren 56

Courtside 1-13-23: Lady Patriots vs Lady Raiders

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 50

Warren East 43

Boys’ Scores

Courtside 1/13/23- Dragons vs Purples

Final

Warren Central 54

Bowling Green 39

The Barren County Trojans def. Glasgow Scotties, 56-39

Final

Barren County 56

Glasgow 39

Courtside 1-13-23: Gators vs Spartans

Final

Greenwood 66

South Warren 49

Warren East Raiders def. Allen County-Scottsville Patriots, 73-43

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 43

Warren East 73

