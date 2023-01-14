Courtside 1-13-23: Rivalry Week One
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Friday the 13th and we had some scary good rivalry matchups all across the board for SOKY high school hoops.
Girls’ Scores
Final
Warren Central 15
Bowling Green 62
Final
Barren County 58
Glasgow 32
Final
Greenwood 43
South Warren 56
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 50
Warren East 43
Boys’ Scores
Final
Warren Central 54
Bowling Green 39
Final
Barren County 56
Glasgow 39
Final
Greenwood 66
South Warren 49
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 43
Warren East 73
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.