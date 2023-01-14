Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police arrested a woman Saturday morning as a result of a murder investigation.

Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her husband, Michael Logsdon, who died on July 9, 2022, according to police.

This is not the first arrest that has been made in Michael’s death investigation.

Michael’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, was also charged with murder in November 2022.

Donna was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and remains under a $500,000 bond.

