Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
The winds picked up pieces of debris and threw them across the owner’s yard. Debris flew as far...
Officials report a Logan County home damaged by strong winds
Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
WCSO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
Somerset mayor and republican candidate for governor, Alan Keck, hosted his first in-person...
Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot