Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wedding bells rang out at Hospice Care of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green earlier this week for one of their patients.

Groom Bill Oxener’s wish, was to marry his longtime sweetheart Gloreya.

Hospice Chaplain, Tim Colovos, and others assisted the couple in getting their license while he performed the ceremony.

The family was present as witnesses making it an even more beautiful event.

Those involved say they were honored to help facilitate making one man’s last wish come true.

