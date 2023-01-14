Med Center Health’s ‘Health and Wellness Expo’ returns after three years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023.

“It is a one-stop shop for your health,” said Sarah Widener, Director of Med Center Health and Wellness. “We are always looking for different vendors within the community that have something to offer as far as health information and screenings.”

From 8 a.m. to noon, locals from around Southcentral Kentucky gathered at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green to take advantage of all the things that were offered.

Attendees received free health advice from medical professionals, health screenings, and other medical services. They also had the opportunity to walk out with loads of free stuff, courtesy of the several volunteer vendors.

“I think people are putting health on the back-burner right now because everything is stressful,” said Widener.

“I think being able to take a day to get a lot of health information in one spot is huge. Maybe if they do not have a medical home, maybe they found somewhere that they could see a doctor and get that help.”

Those in attendance had the opportunity to receive medical checkups, which included checking blood pressure, blood glucose, A1C, and their risk of stroke.

The Health and Wellness Expo also offered screenings for oral cancer, lung function, and eye exams.

There were also medical demonstrations throughout the day from medical professionals. These demonstrations included the dangers of carbon monoxide, vaping, and helmet safety.

Widener said the turnout for the event was a success, with over 1,000 people in attendance.

To learn more about what Med Center Health has to offer, you can visit their website.

