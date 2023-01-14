Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road.

Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving west on Happy Valley Road near the intersection of Harry King Road, when for unknown reasons, Purcell’s car crossed the center dividing lane and into the path of oncoming traffic.

His car struck a pickup truck being operated by 48-year-old Matthew Webb from Bonnieville.

Both Purcell and Webb were pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in Webb’s vehicle, 37-year-old Matthew E. Shrock from Munfordville, was transported to T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, and later to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Kentucky State Police say Shrock later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

