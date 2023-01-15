Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee.
Final
Pope John Paul II 54
Bowling Green 67
Final
Lebanon 51
Warren Central 90
Final
Christ Presbyterian Academy 97
Greenwood 56
