Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’

Chappelle Whitney puts up 35 points and 14 rebounds in Warren Central's 90-51 win in the Toyota...
Chappelle Whitney puts up 35 points and 14 rebounds in Warren Central's 90-51 win in the Toyota of Bowling Green Classic(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee.

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Pope John Paul II vs Bowling Green

Final

Pope John Paul II 54

Bowling Green 67

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Lebanon vs Warren Central

Final

Lebanon 51

Warren Central 90

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Greenwood

Final

Christ Presbyterian Academy 97

Greenwood 56

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
Martin Hoag, 43, was sentenced 151 months to federal prison.
Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

WKU women’s basketball (7-8, 4-2 C-USA) won its third straight game with a 75-71 victory at FIU...
Lady Toppers win third straight game, beating FIU 75-71
The WKU Men’s Basketball returned home for the first time in nine days and picked up its first...
WKU wins third straight game, beating FIU 70-59
Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Lebanon vs Warren Central
Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Lebanon vs Warren Central
Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Greenwood
Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Greenwood