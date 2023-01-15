Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee.

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Pope John Paul II vs Bowling Green

Final

Pope John Paul II 54

Bowling Green 67

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Lebanon vs Warren Central

Final

Lebanon 51

Warren Central 90

Toyota of Bowling Green Classic - Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Greenwood

Final

Christ Presbyterian Academy 97

Greenwood 56

