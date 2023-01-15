Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house fire in Fremont. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home, WPTA reports.

Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she also died.

Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time.

The investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
Martin Hoag, 43, was sentenced 151 months to federal prison.
Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography

Latest News

Warren Co. Public School MLK celebration.
Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK
Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community...
Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years
Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her...
Glasgow woman charged with murder
KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County.
Three dead in Barren County car crash