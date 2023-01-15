Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department executed a major drug bust just one day after authorities held a news conference talking about an alarming spike in overdoses.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and searched a building on the 600 block of Ninth Place on Saturday. HPD officials say the search warrant stemmed from their investigation into recent overdoses.

During the search, police say detectives found fentanyl, meth, multiple pills, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

43-year-old Bart Rager was then arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Rager is facing several charges, including drug trafficking, marijuana possession, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
Courtside 2022-2023
Courtside 1-13-23: Rivalry Week One

Latest News

Warren Co. Public School MLK celebration.
Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK
Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community...
Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years
Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her...
Glasgow woman charged with murder
KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County.
Three dead in Barren County car crash
The celebration featured works of art, speeches, and music. All to honor the life and legacy of...
Warren County Public Schools host the 9th annual MLK Jr. Celebration