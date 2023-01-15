Sunshine again Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, expect temperatures to drop down into the mid 20s. It will be cold with partly cloudy skies. Sunday morning will start off with partly sunny skies but the sun will peak through by the afternoon. Sunday, temperatures could reach into the lower 50s for an afternoon high depending on the cloud coverage!

Warmer temperatures expected Sunday afternoon. (WBKO)

For MLK Day, the morning should be mostly cloudy before rain showers start pushing into the area Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side, readings are in the mid 50s as of right now. It could feel a bit breezy Monday into Tuesday due to a warm front coming into our region. Tuesday morning there could still be a spot shower lingering throughout the area but for the most part Tuesday will end up being mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 60s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 50. Low 36. Winds SE at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 55. Low 49. Winds S at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: AM showers possible. Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 43. Winds W at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1907)

Record Low: -2 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.12″ (+0.″)

Yearly Precip: 2.12″ (+0.49″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

