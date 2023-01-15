Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK

The celebration featured works of art, speeches, and music. All to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 9th year in a row, Warren County Public Schools joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

“We have some talented students in the district as far as artists as far as readers, as far as singers,” said WCPS district recruiter and co-coordinator of the MLK Day program, Michael Coleman.

The student-driven event featured singing, speeches, essays and works of art. All works played a part in celebrating the change that King made.

“All the participants are going to be students, and we want them to highlight and represent King through their eyes,” said Coleman.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of students coming together to communicate a shared goal or a shared mission,” said South Warren senior and MC of the event, Divine Irakiza.

One South Warren senior said that the diversity of all students coming together for this event shows the dream of a community that Dr. King once dreamed of.

“I think it’s really important that we’re all coming together because what Dr. King wanted was for unity. To see all these different schools come together and there’s so many different demographics- all of them coming together, to celebrate Dr. King, I feel like is a good way to honor his legacy,” said Irakiza.

WCPS district choir singing at the MLK celebration
WCPS district choir singing at the MLK celebration(Lindsey Jenkins)

All four high schools participated in the celebration, and a WCPS recruiter said the event allows students to show, in their own way, how they honor the change King made.

“It shows that the diversity that we have throughout our school district, and I think it’s outstanding for its students to be the focal point of honoring the dream of Martin Luther King,” said Coleman.

The students managed to move the crowd so many times that there was more than just one standing ovation.

  • Warren East Middle, 7th grader- Elijah Myles, won the middle school art award.
  • South Warren Middle School, 8th grader- Kaylee Johnson, won the middle school essay competition.
  • South Warren High School, senior- Alana carpenter, won the ‘WKU scholarship award.’
  • GEO International, senior- Paola Garcia Castillo, was the first place essay winner.
  • Greenwood High, junior- Finley Johnson, won the art award.

