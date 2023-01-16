Acacia Hayes earns C-USA Freshman of the Week

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. It is her first weekly award of her collegiate career.

Hayes poured in 14 points in a 75-71 win against UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and followed up with an 11-point performance in another 75-71 win at FIU on Saturday, Jan. 14. The freshman was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line against the Panthers.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native is currently WKU’s leading scorer, putting up 10.9 points per game. The freshman has been efficient on offense, notching the team’s leading field goal percentage at 50.9 percent (minimum of 100 field goal attempts) and has the team’s highest 3-point field goal percentage at 42.3 percent.

Earlier this season, Hayes dropped 31 points against UTSA as one of only two C-USA freshmen to have scored 30-or-more points in a game this season.

Hayes and the Lady Toppers will take on Florida Atlantic on Monday night in Boca Raton, Florida. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT). WKU is tied for second place in the C-USA standings with a 4-2 record in conference play.

