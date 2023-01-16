BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’s a cool start to the day once again, with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s for the most part. Frost may on those windshields so be wary of that for the morning commute.

Cloudy and mild with showers later!

We’ll see better chances for rain after Midday and through the evening. A couple of thunderstorms may occur especially after sunset, but no severe weather is expected. Hold on to the rain gear because we will continue to see daily chances for rain at least through Wednesday. Temperatures will also be MILD - expect the low to mid 60s through Thursday! A cold front pushes through Thursday evening, bringing us cooler temperatures into Thursday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s to end the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 55. Low 49. Winds S at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: AM showers possible. Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 43. Winds W at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunder likely. High 62. Low 53. Winds SE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.