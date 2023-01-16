Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox in the 8000 block of Charlotte Pike, and then grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities showed up at the home of 53-year-old John Edwin Harris, where they said he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel which caused them to crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report.

Harris was charged with DUI.

