Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jonesville Academy, named for the historic Bowling Green community founded by formerly enslaved black community members, aims to equip the next generation of black and brown youth with the tools to build self-confidence and become leaders in their communities.

The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Academy members say that tonight’s ceremony is a celebration of the young men’s dedication to improving themselves.

“It’s a movement, you know? To empower young men through the tie. To show them what integrity is, what commitment is, what respect is. To empower the scholars through education and to show them that, you know, you can become anything that you want to be,” said Tyreon Clark, founder and co-director of Jonesville Academy.

Scholars of the academy say that the main difference between their typical schooling and Jonesville Academy is that they are able to learn from fellow black and brown instructors.

“I can better understand my teachers because they are also black, so they understand, and they ask, my best ways of learning,” said Andrae Tidwell, a sixth-grade student at Drake’s Creek Middle School, and scholar at Jonesville Academy.

Clark believes that what the scholars are able to learn from the academy goes far beyond typical grades.

“So many times, our kids, you know, go into school and are hit with labels and different statistics and data, behavioral data and educational data and test scores and so forth, but Jonesville Academy embodies so much more than that,” said Clark.

Scholars and parents alike were honored at the program for their dedication to growth and empowerment. Jonesville Academy scholars who earned their ties at the ceremony will also walk in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial March and receive an honorary medallion for their achievements.

