KSP searching for escaped Western Kentucky inmate

Richard Louis Harper
Richard Louis Harper(Kentucky State Police)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center.

Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co. Jail”, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police said that Harper’s direction of travel is unknown at this time.

He is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 6′1″ tall and weighs 185 pounds.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harris and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

Latest News

Bowling Green Police Department.
VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan 17
BGPD to host open house Jan 17th
BGPD to host open house Jan 17th
The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth...
Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony
Jonesville Academy scholars gathered to be recognized at the academy's first Tie Ceremony.
Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony