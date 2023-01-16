Large oil tank explodes in Muhlenberg Co., 1 person critically hurt

Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say there was an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County.

Graham Volunteer Fire officials are asking people to stay clear of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville.

That’s the 2300 block of Highway 853.

They say several agencies are working to put out the fire.

Dispatchers tell us it’s a large oil tank and an active situation.

Greenville Fire Officials say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They say several departments have been notified, including the Division of Air Quality, EPA and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

Latest News

Richard Louis Harper
KSP searching for escaped Western Kentucky inmate
Metro Nashville police charged the father with driving under the influence after the car...
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
Bowling Green Police Department.
VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan 17
BGPD to host open house Jan 17th
BGPD to host open house Jan 17th