Large oil tank explodes in Muhlenberg Co., 1 person critically hurt

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say there was an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County.

Graham Volunteer Fire officials are asking people to stay clear of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville.

That’s the 2300 block of Highway 853.

They say several agencies are working to put out the fire.

Dispatchers tell us it’s a large oil tank and an active situation.

Greenville Fire Officials say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They say several departments have been notified, including the Division of Air Quality, EPA and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

