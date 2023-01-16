Mild and rainy week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Increasing clouds overnight into Monday. Temperatures will start off chilly in the morning but will gradually increase into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon when multiple rounds of rain showers are expected to track through the region.

Above normal temperatures! (WBKO)

There are two main weather patterns in this up coming week. Monday rain is likely in the evening, Tuesday morning there could be a spot shower, Wednesday is when those rain chances really ramp up! Wednesday there is a possibility for heavy rain and thunderstorms which could also lead to some flash flooding. This week will be filled with above normal temperatures through Thursday before our next cold front pushed through Thursday evening.

MONDAY: Showers likely. High 55. Low 49. Winds S at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: AM showers possible. Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 43. Winds W at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunder likely. High 62. Low 53. Winds SE at 10 mph.

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -3 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.12″ (+0.37″)

Yearly Precip: 2.12″ (+0.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

