Sports Connection: Ghee Brothers and Phil Burkeen

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 1-15-23: 1st segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord Day and Brian Webb are back to discuss all the rivalry games that went on around the region in high school basketball. On thew show we have a few Warren East legends. Up first is Scheduling Director for the South central Kentucky Baseball Association Phil Burkeen. Later we talk to EKU football commits Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee.

If you are interested in becoming an umpire, contact Phil Burkeen at (270) 791-1845.

Sports Connection 1-15-23: Phil Burkeen
Sports Connection: Isaiah and Simon Ghee Interview

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

Latest News

Sports Connection: Isaiah and Simon Ghee Interview
Sports Connection: Isaiah and Simon Ghee Interview
Sports Connection 1-15-23: Phil Burkeen
Sports Connection 1-15-23: Phil Burkeen
Sports Connection 1-15-23: 1st segment
Sports Connection 1-15-23: 1st segment
WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night.
WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season