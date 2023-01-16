Sports Connection: Ghee Brothers and Phil Burkeen

Sports Connection 1-15-23: 1st segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord Day and Brian Webb are back to discuss all the rivalry games that went on around the region in high school basketball. On thew show we have a few Warren East legends. Up first is Scheduling Director for the South central Kentucky Baseball Association Phil Burkeen. Later we talk to EKU football commits Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee.

If you are interested in becoming an umpire, contact Phil Burkeen at (270) 791-1845.

Sports Connection 1-15-23: Phil Burkeen

Sports Connection: Isaiah and Simon Ghee Interview

