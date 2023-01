BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house next Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BGPD headquarters at 911 Kentucky Street.

There will be food provided and officers will be available to answer questions.

For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/.

