Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs.

Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.

“We knew we were getting a million dollars for capital so it was a perfect time, so we just decided we would purchase this and get into our own space in Scottsville and Allen County,” said Lydia Johnson-Latham, treasurer for the Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club.

The club’s success and recent purchase gained the attention of the Boys and Girls Club of America’s national leadership team, who took on the project as part of their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. service project.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of America, said, “Our headquarters is in Atlanta, so we came up to help finish this building off, as you can see with the projects that are underway, to make it a world-class facility for kids and teens when they come through these doors.”

Included in the new facility will be state-of-the-art gaming equipment, an E-Sports league set to compete at the state level, a STEM lab refurbished from the funeral home’s embalming room, a recording studio, and many more amenities.

“We’re making a noise here in south-central Kentucky, and they’ve heard it, and they recognize that we’re doing a good job, and so they’re not only graciously giving their time today, but they also gave us $115,000 to buy things,” said Johnson-Latham.

The club’s leadership team emphasizes that the project is the sum of much more than just one club.

“It’s a day of service, and that’s the mission of Boys and Girls Club, is to serve youth who need us most, wherever they are in this country,” said Clark. “So coming together today, doing this service project, to me, embodies the spirit of what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned for America.”

The new club offered a sneak peek to the public during the facility’s renovation, but the staff says that it will be ready for Allen County youth to join them in the coming weeks. For now, local staff members are extending their gratitude to the national leadership team for their support.

“It’s just kinda mind-boggling that they’re here, but such an incredible experience,” says Johnson-Latham. “The kids are gonna be just blown away when they see what all is gonna be in here.”

