Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police

Aaron Clark
Aaron Clark(Glasgow Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit by Glasgow Police.

Aaron Clark, 29, was charged with speeding, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.

Clark also was served with numerous active warrants.

According to reports, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Clark after he was driving with no headlights.

Police said that Clark continued to drive on Grandview Avenue and ended up on St. Mary’s Court.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot and the vehicle stopped in a creek, police reported.

Police said that Clark entered a home through the basement door where he found the homeowner, who made Clark leave.

Clark was apprehended after leaving the home.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Louis Harper
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
Mailbox 5yo crashed into
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Bowling Green Police Department.
VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan. 17

Latest News

Charles Thurman arrested in Allen County.
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
Boys and Girls Club of America opens up new club in Scottsville
Boys and Girls Club of America opens up new club in Scottsville
Warren County holds march and celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Warren County holds march and celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The club's national leadership team is assisting in converting a former funeral home into a...
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville