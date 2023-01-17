Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit by Glasgow Police.

Aaron Clark, 29, was charged with speeding, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.

Clark also was served with numerous active warrants.

According to reports, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Clark after he was driving with no headlights.

Police said that Clark continued to drive on Grandview Avenue and ended up on St. Mary’s Court.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot and the vehicle stopped in a creek, police reported.

Police said that Clark entered a home through the basement door where he found the homeowner, who made Clark leave.

Clark was apprehended after leaving the home.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday.

