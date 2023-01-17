Clouds decreasing later today with highs in the mid 60s!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nice and mild start to the day this morning! Expect temperatures in the 50s as showers push east of I-65 for the morning commute.

Hold on to the rain gear because we will continue to see chances for rain at least through Wednesday. Wednesday evening there could be a few thunderstorms roll through but a majority of the area will see heavy rain. Temperatures will also be MILD - expect the low to mid 60s through Thursday! A cold front pushes through Thursday evening, bringing us cooler temperatures into Thursday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s to end the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: AM showers possible. Mostly sunny. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunder likely. High 64. Low 53. Winds SE at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 61. Low 37. Winds WSW at 20 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.24″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

