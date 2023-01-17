General Motors announces the 2024 Corvette E-Ray Electronic Performance Vehicle

By William Battle
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 70 years after the first model rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan, the Corvette has undergone a new change for 2024.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray will be the first model to be electrified and offer an electronic All-Wheel Drive powertrain.

In its EV-only mode, the new model features another first, Front-Wheel Drive.

The hybrid powertrain and LT2 V8 engine make the vehicle capable of acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds, making it the quickest version to date.

Some Corvette enthusiasts may not be happy with the change to a hybrid model, but this is a step in a new direction that will be competitive with Porsche and other high-end brands that can handle all four seasons.

Brian Baker, Director of Collections and Education at the National Corvette Museum says this is another step to provide lovers of the brand with a better vehicle.

“The fact that we’re entering an all-new realm, just as Chevrolet decided to build a mid-engine Corvette back in 2020, it was a new era for the Corvette,” Baker said, “I think the same is happening now.”

The price of an E-Ray hybrid coupe starts at $104,295 while the convertible version begins at $111,295.

