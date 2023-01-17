Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday

Marginal Risk for isolated severe Wed night
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught a break between rains Tuesday, one that came with unseasonably WARM temperatures! The warmth hangs around into Wednesday, the sunshine does not.

Localized flooding possible late Wednesday

Expect clouds to increase tonight as a potent storm system moves out of the High Plains and east toward the Ohio Valley. Showers pick up from west to east by Wednesday afternoon. The steadiest, heaviest rain gets here Wednesday night as a front arrives. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe late Wed night into the wee hours of Thursday. If any storm does reach severe limits, locally damaging winds are the main threat, although an isolated, brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall to the tune of 1-2″ is likely for most before we dry out Thursday morning.

After a windy Thursday, our weather quiets down for the start of the weekend. More seasonable temperatures are forecast down the stretch, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next shot for rain beyond late Wednesday night shows up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. T/Storms possible at night (few could be strong). High 64. Low 55. Winds SE at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 64. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 48. Low 27. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1894)

Record Low: -15 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Louis Harper
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
Charles Thurman arrested in Allen County.
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
Mailbox 5yo crashed into
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Marginal Risk for severe late Wed night
Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday
A nice and mild start to the day this morning!
Clouds decreasing later today with highs in the mid 60s!
A nice and mild start to the day this morning!
Clouds decreasing later today with highs in the mid 60s!
Rain showers through mid-week
Rain showers through mid-week!