Heavy rain and strong storms possible Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught a break between rains Tuesday, one that came with unseasonably WARM temperatures! The warmth hangs around into Wednesday, the sunshine does not.

Localized flooding possible late Wednesday

Expect clouds to increase tonight as a potent storm system moves out of the High Plains and east toward the Ohio Valley. Showers pick up from west to east by Wednesday afternoon. The steadiest, heaviest rain gets here Wednesday night as a front arrives. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe late Wed night into the wee hours of Thursday. If any storm does reach severe limits, locally damaging winds are the main threat, although an isolated, brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall to the tune of 1-2″ is likely for most before we dry out Thursday morning.

After a windy Thursday, our weather quiets down for the start of the weekend. More seasonable temperatures are forecast down the stretch, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next shot for rain beyond late Wednesday night shows up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. T/Storms possible at night (few could be strong). High 64. Low 55. Winds SE at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 64. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 48. Low 27. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1894)

Record Low: -15 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.