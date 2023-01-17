Lost River Sessions LIVE! with East Nash Grass, featuring Swift Silver, return Jan 19 at the Capitol

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Sessions LIVE! is back again this year at the Capitol in Bowling Green.

The television, concert, and radio series was launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio in 2016. It explores the music scene from the roots up by featuring musical talents in the folk, bluegrass, and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across southcentral Kentucky.

“The Capital creates a really great acoustics, great and intimate setting,” Amy Combs, Director of Development for WKU Public Media said, “It’s an area where the audience can really have an up close and personal experience with the artists.”

The series kicks off starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 19 with Swift Silver as the opener for East Nash Grass.

Southern songwriters Anna Kline and John Looney make up the Swift Silver duo. Kline has a recent songwriting credit on The Local Honeys’ newest album and they have performed on Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

The headliner of the night, East Nash Grass, received their name and reputation by performing in a bar on Music City’s east side. They quickly became one of the top young bands in bluegrass music, playing at coveted venues like the Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets are $12 for regular admission or $10 at the door with a WKU ID, to purchase visit capitolbg.org.

For more about Lost River Sessions visit lostriversessions.org.

