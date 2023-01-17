Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions.

On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.

On Monday around 1 a.m., authorities say they located a ‘suspicious’ male walking near 100 Block of Dry Ridge Road. He was identified as Charles Thurman and was suspected to be the operator of the stolen truck.

He was charged with Poss of Cont Sub 1st Degree (methamphetamine), Poss of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication. The investigation is ongoing.

