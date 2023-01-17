Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Louis Harper
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
Mailbox 5yo crashed into
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband

Latest News

Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
Lost River Session LIVE! Returns Jan 19
Lost River Session LIVE! Returns Jan 19
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
BGPD to host open house tonight
BGPD to host open house tonight