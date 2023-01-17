BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, scattered showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures will gradually increase into Tuesday. Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and high near 65.

Rain showers through mid-week

Hold on to the rain gear because we will continue to see daily chances for rain at least through Wednesday. Wednesday evening there could be a few thunderstorms roll through but a majority of the area will see heavy rain. Temperatures will also be MILD - expect the low to mid 60s through Thursday! A cold front pushes through Thursday evening, bringing us cooler temperatures into Thursday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s to end the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: AM showers possible. Mostly sunny. High 65. Low 45. Winds W at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and Thunder likely. High 64. Low 53. Winds SE at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 61. Low 37. Winds WSW at 20 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1928)

Record Low: -9 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.24″

Monthly Precip: 2.36″ (+0.50)

Yearly Precip: 2.36″ (+0.50)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0?

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0?

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5?

Today’s Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.