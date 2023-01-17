Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.

Few details were available Tuesday, including which gangs may have been involved and the results of a narcotics search warrant that sheriff’s deputies executed at the home last week in Goshen, a semirural community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

“We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Monday at a news conference.

Samuel Pina said his granddaughter, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed.

“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told The Associated Press.

Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen, and that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin, her grandmother and her great-grandmother were also killed.

He said the family is in shock.

“It comes in big waves,” he said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, some 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Fresno.

“Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired,” Boudreaux said.

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff’s office previously said the teen mother was 17 and her child was 6 months old.

Rural California is no stranger to drug-related violence. In 2020, seven people were fatally shot in a small, rural Riverside County town where the property had been used for an illegal marijuana growing operation — a common practice in that area.

The following year, a man accidentally shot himself while working at his family’s illegal marijuana grow in Butte County’s Forbestown. His father and two brothers were accused of moving his body to prevent investigators from discovering the grow site.

Associated Press Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

