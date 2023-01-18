Barren County awarded $3M for community projects

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County has been awarded $3 million in Community Project Funding from the Federal Government for two local projects.

This funding includes the $1 million that was announced last week for the county’s South Cooper Industrial Park.

Now, it’s been announced that the other $2 million will go toward the Trojan Trail Bridge Project. The purpose of this project will expand the bridge there at Roseville Road as this area connects drivers to Barren County schools, Western’s campus and SpanTech.

“We have a lot more commercial vehicles out there. It’s going to widen that bridge there, it’s going to add a turning lane there at Trojan Trail as well. So it’ll just connect everyone a little bit better and provide a safer opportunity for those people,” said Jamie Bewley Byrd, Barren County Judge Executive.

A total of $3 million was awarded to the county after various agencies submitted the application through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s Office.

“We are thrilled that both of the projects that were applied for have been fully funded. We are extremely thankful to Congressman Brett Guthrie and his staff for their assistance and support to secure the funding applied for,” said Byrd.

“This is just the beginning of a coordinated effort between the Fiscal Court of Barren County to work alongside Barren County Inc, Barren County Economic Authority, Congressman Brett Guthrie, and other local entities and elected officials to move Barren County forward and bring new growth and revitalization to the community.”

