Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our entire viewing area has been placed under a marginal threat for some strong to severe storms later this evening.

The steadiest, heaviest rain gets here Wednesday night as a front arrives. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe late Wed night into the wee hours of Thursday. If any storm does reach severe limits, locally damaging winds are the main threat, although an isolated, brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall to the tune of 1-2″ is likely for most before we dry out Thursday morning.

After a windy Thursday, our weather quiets down for the start of the weekend. More seasonable temperatures are forecast down the stretch, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next shot for rain beyond late Wednesday night shows up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. T/Storms possible at night (few could be strong). High 64. Low 55. Winds SE at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 64. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 48. Low 27. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

