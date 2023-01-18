Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.
By Allie Hennard
By Allie Hennard

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force.

The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky.

Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.

One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky is expected to release more information Wednesday.

