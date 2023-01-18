Ky. lawmakers invite children of military families to participate in ‘Military Kids Day’

Military kids gather for a photo in the State Capitol during Military Kids Day. February 15,...
Military kids gather for a photo in the State Capitol during Military Kids Day. February 15, 2022.(Photo Credit: Bud Kraft, Legislative Research Commission.)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Annual Military Kids Day is scheduled to return on Thursday, Feb.16. Lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate.

Initiated by State Senator Jimmy Higdon, at the request of a military family living in his district, Military Kids Day is an event that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, children are invited to go on a Capitol tour, page for their respective legislator, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

(Story continues below image)

Military Kids Day Informational Flyer.
Military Kids Day Informational Flyer.(Ky State Capitol)

“Having children of military families join us in Frankfort to participate in the legislative process is always my favorite part of the legislative session,” Higdon said. “Last year’s event was a big success, and I am asking for everyone’s assistance in spreading the word so we can make this year’s Military Kids Day the best yet.”

Military Kids Day returned during the 2022 Legislative Session after two years of interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Military Kids Day will begin at 9 a.m. during a Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee meeting chaired by Senator Rick Girdler. Military kids will be recognized during the committee meeting in Capitol Annex room 131 and streamed live via the Legislative Research Commission YouTube Channel.

To participate, complete an application form available online at legislature.ky.gov or by clicking HERE.

Submit the application to the Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday via email to Donna.Holiday@lrc.ky.gov by Monday, Feb. 13.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Louis Harper
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
Charles Thurman arrested in Allen County.
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
Aaron Clark
Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
Mailbox 5yo crashed into
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

Latest News

The U.S is experiencing a shortage of diabetes related drug Ozempic
The U.S is experiencing a shortage of diabetes related drug Ozempic
BG man has been found not guilty of murder
BG man has been found not guilty of murder
Cave City man arrested after vehicle chase on Sunday
Cave City man arrested after vehicle chase on Sunday
New Corvette model becomes first electric model
New Corvette model becomes first electric model