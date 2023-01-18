Med Center Health announces call for entries for 31st Women in the Arts Exhibit

By William Battle
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entries are now being accepted for Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit until Feb. 15. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts Exhibit showcases the works of female artists in the area. Any female artist over the age of 18 residing in Kentucky is eligible to enter their art in this exhibit.

Entries can be submitted for the following categories: painting, sculpture, ceramics, works on paper, fiber works, and photography.

Awards include Special Purchase, Cash Merit, Honorable Mention, and ArtWorks Award. The exhibition committee and a juror will select the 2023 Special Purchase Award piece which will be purchased by and displayed at The Medical Center.

“We like to highlight the creativeness and the talent of women here in our area,” said Sarah Widener, director of Health and Wellness at Med Center Health. “As far as the Medical Center, we want to create an atmosphere of comfort and safety and art can very much add to that.”

A $20 entry fee is required to cover all artwork submitted. Two pieces of artwork are allowed per person. Entry forms are available online at MedCenterHealth.org or may be picked up at The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 740 East 10th Avenue in Bowling Green. Entry forms should be returned by Feb. 15.

For more information, call The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 270-745-1010 or 1‑800-624-2318.

