Owensboro man charged in Beaver Dam drug investigation
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a drug investigation in Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
Michael Whittaker, 30, was charged with first and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office observed what they said appeared to be a drug transaction happen at Hucks in Beaver Dam.
Police said they received information earlier this week that led them to Whittaker.
Police said they surrounded a vehicle at the gas station and found Whittaker inside with 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and doses of LSD.
Whittaker was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.
