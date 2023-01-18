Owensboro man charged in Beaver Dam drug investigation

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a drug investigation in Beaver Dam on Tuesday.

Michael Whittaker, 30, was charged with first and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office observed what they said appeared to be a drug transaction happen at Hucks in Beaver Dam.

Police said they received information earlier this week that led them to Whittaker.

Police said they surrounded a vehicle at the gas station and found Whittaker inside with 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and doses of LSD.

Whittaker was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

