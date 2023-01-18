Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Louis Harper
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
Charles Thurman arrested in Allen County.
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
Aaron Clark
Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police
Oil tank fire in Muhlenberg Co.
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Overturned Todd Co. school bus, 6 inside at the time
Todd Co. school bus overturns Tuesday with students and driver on board
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner despite rescheduling
The event was set to have governor candidate Ryan Quarles, as well as author and former...
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women's Club of SOKY event
Todd County School District stated the students and driver were checked by Todd County EMTs and...
Todd County school bus overturns while students and driver were on board