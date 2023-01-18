Raiders’ Chase Carver signs letter of intent to play baseball at Bellarmine ahead of senior season

Chase Carver signs letter of intent to play baseball at Bellarmine University
(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chase Carver was joined alongside family, friends, and members of the Warren East community on Wednesday to acknowledge his accomplishments throughout his academic and athletic career as a Raider, and celebrate the next step towards his future.

Carver signed his letter of intent ahead of his senior season to play Division I baseball at Bellarmine University. Bellarmine’s baseball team moved from Division II to Division I in 2020 and are a part of the Atlantic Sun Conference. In part to signing early he said, “It’s pretty comforting knowing now that I can focus solely on this high school season, my senior year, and we want to go out with a bang. We have a good team, I’m excited to get out there, so it lifts the burden off my shoulders and I’m just really excited to get out there and play.”

For Carver, becoming a Knight was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up because it is close to home and a good fit for him. He said, “I plan to go as a two-way player, pitch and play the field. It will be a lot more fun knowing that I can go and do two things. I really like to pitch and I really like to play, so just having that opportunity is really awesome.”

Carver will begin his last season in a Raiders uniform on Mar. 18th at St. Xavier.

