Raiders’ Chase Carver signs letter of intent to play baseball at Bellarmine ahead of senior season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chase Carver was joined alongside family, friends, and members of the Warren East community on Wednesday to acknowledge his accomplishments throughout his academic and athletic career as a Raider, and celebrate the next step towards his future.

Carver signed his letter of intent ahead of his senior season to play Division I baseball at Bellarmine University. Bellarmine’s baseball team moved from Division II to Division I in 2020 and are a part of the Atlantic Sun Conference. In part to signing early he said, “It’s pretty comforting knowing now that I can focus solely on this high school season, my senior year, and we want to go out with a bang. We have a good team, I’m excited to get out there, so it lifts the burden off my shoulders and I’m just really excited to get out there and play.”

For Carver, becoming a Knight was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up because it is close to home and a good fit for him. He said, “I plan to go as a two-way player, pitch and play the field. It will be a lot more fun knowing that I can go and do two things. I really like to pitch and I really like to play, so just having that opportunity is really awesome.”

Carver will begin his last season in a Raiders uniform on Mar. 18th at St. Xavier.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.