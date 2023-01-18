Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County.

The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area.

The Logan County Coroner’s office said he died after apparently coming into contact with an electrical line.

Authorities are awaiting an autopsy from the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death.

A second man was taken to a Nashville hospital due to injuries from the accident. He was considered to be in stable condition at the time of transport.

The investigation is ongoing.

