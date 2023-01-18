This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Greenwood High School’s Mock Interview event

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Greenwood High School’s Mock Interview event. Fifteen volunteers interviewed multiple students 1:1 to allow them to experience an interview scenario in a low pressure environment. Thank you to Mr. Will McCoy and his students who welcomed Junior Achievement. A big thank you to all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.