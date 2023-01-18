Todd Co. school bus overturns Tuesday with students and driver on board

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Five students and a driver are recovering after a school bus overturned Tuesday afternoon.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was heading north about a mile from Elkton, when a tire went off the road and caused the bus to overturn into a yard.

The Todd County School District says five children and a driver were on board.

Officials say all were checked out by Todd County EMTs, and Todd County Schools stated there were no substantial injuries.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

The Todd County Sheriffs Office responded to a vehicle collison with injuries on Davis Mill Road near Elkton. Todd... Posted by Todd County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

