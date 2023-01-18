Wind Advisory through Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds thickened this afternoon ahead of a frontal system arriving tonight. Along and ahead of it comes gusty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but not at zero, for late tonight.

Expect showers to increase in coverage after about 9pm tonight. A few embedded rumbles of thunder are possible. There’s still an outside chance for a severe storm, especially west of Bowling Green. If any storm does reach severe limits, locally damaging winds are the main threat, although an isolated, brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall to the tune of 1-2″ is likely for most before we dry out Thursday morning. Wind gusts will pick up tonight, topping out at around 40 mph.

Sunshine returns for much of our Thursday, although it stays windy behind our Wednesday night weathermaker! Wind gusts may reach 40 mph from the west at times. The wind gradually subsides by Friday morning. Otherwise, our weather quiets down for the start of the weekend. More seasonable temperatures are forecast down the stretch, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to near 50. We do stand a chance for a rain/wet snow mix Sunday along with another shot at rain and snow showers next Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 64. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Few flurries possible north, otherwise partly sunny. Colder. High 44. Low 27. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 74 (1929)

Record Low: -11 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.