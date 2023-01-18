WKU announces Drew Hollingshead as Offensive Coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Head Football Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Drew Hollingshead as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hollingshead arrives on The Hill after a three-year stint coaching at Mississippi State.

With the Bulldogs, Hollingshead spent two seasons as an offensive quality control assistant before being promoted to inside receivers coach ahead of the 2022 campaign. While being mentored by legendary air-raid coach Mike Leach, Hollingshead helped Mississippi State finish 10th in the country in passing in 2022 and fourth in the country in 2021. He also helped MSU quarterback Will Rogers finish third in the country in passing yards in 2021 and 10th in the nation in 2022. Hollingshead will now be joining a WKU offense that has finished the last two seasons with the nation’s leader in passing yard in quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Austin Reed.

I’m very excited to be here at WKU,” said Hollingshead. “I’ve watched this program from afar with great admiration. I want to thank Coach Helton and the administration for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Before his time in Starkville, Hollingshead also spent time under Leach at Washington State. He arrived in Pullman in time for the 2016 season and was an offensive graduate assistant for two years before being promoted to offensive quality control assistant in 2018. Hollingshead spent two seasons working in that capacity while helping the Cougars to an 11-2 overall record and top-10 finish in the final AP Top 25 poll during the 2018 season.

Washington State was quarterbacked by Gardner Minshew during that 2018 season, who finished as the nation’s second-leading passer with 4,779 yards, and now plays professionally for the Philadelphia Eagles. Before coaching Minshew, Hollingshead helped mentor quarterback Luke Falk who set the record for wins at WSU with 27. Falk also set Pac-12 Conference records and Washington State records in passing yards (14,486), total offense (14,086), passing touchdowns (119), pass completions (357), pass attempts (534) and total plays (2,306).

Ahead of his time at Washington State, Hollingshead coached two years at Texas A&M-Commerce. He was an offensive quality control coach in 2013 before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2014. During that 2014 season, Commerce led all of college football in scoring offense at 54.1 points per game.

Hollingshead started coaching football at Hyde Park Baptist High School in Austin, Texas, and completed an internship with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2013.

Like Helton, Hollingshead played quarterback at the University of Houston. His career with the Cougars lasted from 2009-2012 before he earned his degree in sport administration in August of 2012.

The Rockwall, Texas native is joined in Bowling Green by his wife Brittany.

