Allen Co. business owners hope to add wet/dry issue to May ballot

Petitions available online or in-person at Scottsville businesses
Allen Co. voters are gathering petitions to submit to the county clerk.
Allen Co. voters are gathering petitions to submit to the county clerk.(wbko)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Petitions to add a wet/dry issue to Allen County’s primary election are circulating in the county. They are available at a number of local businesses as well as online.

The last time that the issue was brought to the ballot was in 2017 when voters elected to keep alcohol out of the county. Since then, local business owners have seen Allen Co. residents go elsewhere to buy alcohol, taking potential business with them.

“A lot of people only see the alcohol portion of it and just because it’s there, you don’t have to drink it. But you will see the benefits from it in the county,” said Tammie Shockley, a business owner that started the petitions. “If you step outside the county line, you’re in a wet county. And that county benefits from whatever money you spend there. They’re getting your money, and that’s a wet county, so why not keep it in Allen County? Let’s see this place grow.”

Physical petitions can be found at...

  • Johnson’s Lumber
  • Trent’s Garage
  • Fast Cash Gun & Pawn
  • Scottsville Country Club
  • Sandwich Shop (across from Smucker’s)
  • Josh’s Main St Auto Parts
  • Tropical Treats
  • Sam’s, Domino’s (Scottsville)
  • Rey San Jose, Los Mariachis
  • BP Station
  • Marathon Station
  • Shell Station
  • McDonald’s
  • Paradise Point
  • Caster’s
  • Page’s Pizza.

“The businesses in Scottsville, they’re collecting signatures for me and I run around once a week and pick those up and make sure everything’s okay. We want everyone to be counted, that’s signed,” said Shockley.

Business owners and residents alike hope to see the benefits of the status of a wet county, and some believe that the transition is far overdue.

Shockley says, “I love Allen County, don’t get me wrong. I’d just like to see it grow and flourish and keep people in the county rather than go outside of the county to spend their money.”

The Allen County Clerk’s Office says that signatures must be submitted by Jan. 31. To be considered legitimate, they must be fully filled out by a registered voter.

