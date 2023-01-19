Barren County Treasurer resigns

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14.

In a letter sent to county Judge-Executive Jamie Byrd, Hoffman said she felt unimportant since she did not receive a raise like others who were hired at the beginning of the year, who received larger salaries.

“I have been offered a job with a company that appreciates what I have to bring to the table and very willing to pay me for that knowledge and experience,” Hoffman stated in her resignation letter.

Judge-Executive Byrd said Hoffman did not give advance notice of her resignation, or speak to her about issues with not receiving a raise.

“Unfortunately, the county has been put in a very difficult position as a result of this unannounced resignation. Because the County Treasurer, who stayed over from the previous administration, decided not to give advance notice of her resignation, and my office was left to find out when she did not show up for work, the county must now rush a process that normally is given months of advance preparation. Though we have faced this obstacle, my office has remained resolute in finding the best person for the job. We have a candidate selected after much hard work and will be requesting the court approval tomorrow at the special-called meeting,” Byrd said in an official statement to WBKO.

The Barren County Fiscal Court’s special-called meeting is Thursday Jan. 19 at 4:15 p.m.

