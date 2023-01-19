Beaver Dam man charged in 2 theft investigations

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam man has been charged in connection to thefts that occurred in December.

Phillip Edge was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drug possession charges.

On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant of a vehicle belonging to Edge.

Inside the vehicle, various tools were located, including a chainsaw that was listed as stolen from the Halter Group.

There was also methamphetamine, a pipe and a handgun located inside the vehicle, according to police.

Deputies were also able to locate stolen items at a residence at Beaver Dam.

Edge was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

