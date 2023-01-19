BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s a quiet start to the day. Showers will push east of us and clouds will follow. We’ll see MUCH more sunshine later today but we’ll also be A LOT colder.

A big drop in temperatures ahead!

We actually hit a midnight high in the lower 60s today, but thanks to a frontal boundary we will see a BIG drop in temperatures beyond this midday. Expect the mid 50s early afternoon, but shortly after sunset temperatures will fall to the 40s. By tonight, we’ll be in the upper 30s with clouds taking over. We stay dry with highs in the 40s through much of the next few days. Widespread showers and thunderstorms return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before more rain arrives into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 62. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Few flurries possible north, otherwise partly sunny. Colder. High 44. Low 27. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.42″

So Far This Month: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

So Far This Year: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

