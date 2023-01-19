A big drop in temperatures ahead!

A big drop in temperatures ahead!
A big drop in temperatures ahead!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s a quiet start to the day. Showers will push east of us and clouds will follow. We’ll see MUCH more sunshine later today but we’ll also be A LOT colder.

A big drop in temperatures ahead!

We actually hit a midnight high in the lower 60s today, but thanks to a frontal boundary we will see a BIG drop in temperatures beyond this midday. Expect the mid 50s early afternoon, but shortly after sunset temperatures will fall to the 40s. By tonight, we’ll be in the upper 30s with clouds taking over. We stay dry with highs in the 40s through much of the next few days. Widespread showers and thunderstorms return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before more rain arrives into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. AM High 62. Temps falling into low 50s late. Low 34. Winds W at 20 mph, gusts 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Few flurries possible north, otherwise partly sunny. Colder. High 44. Low 27. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.42″

So Far This Month: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

So Far This Year: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
Electrocution Graphic
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
Overturned Todd Co. school bus, 6 inside at the time
Todd Co. school bus overturns Tuesday with students and driver on board
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner guest
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

Latest News

A big drop in temperatures ahead!
A big drop in temperatures ahead!
Showers and storms tonight followed by a WINDY Thursday!
Wind Advisory through Thursday
Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.
Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.
Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.
Cloudy and mild this AM, but showers and stronger storms move in later.